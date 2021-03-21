Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $145,020.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

