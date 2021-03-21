Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$1,080,000.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608.

STN opened at C$53.52 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.14 and a twelve month high of C$54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 43.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

