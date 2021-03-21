Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $76,731.12 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

