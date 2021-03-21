Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,331,300.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $2,331,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $117.00.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
