Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,331,300.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $2,331,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.