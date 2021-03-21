Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $459,810.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $459,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palomar stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.