Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $459,810.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $459,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Palomar stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
