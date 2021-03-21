Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Sells $3,745,879.94 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 150,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $3,745,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

