Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CAO Sells $138,369.14 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KVH Industries stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 220.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

