Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Sells $154,490.00 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
