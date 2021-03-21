Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Sells $154,490.00 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.