Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells $1,395,656.12 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00.

DOCU opened at $205.67 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

