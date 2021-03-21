Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $823,100.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.21 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

