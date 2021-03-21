Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells 36,179 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMC stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

