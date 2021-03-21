Insider Buying: Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Acquires A$41,775.00 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).
Antonia (Toni) Korsanos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Antonia (Toni) Korsanos bought 3,750 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.86.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.
