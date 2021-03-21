Insider Buying: Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Acquires A$41,775.00 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).

Antonia (Toni) Korsanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Antonia (Toni) Korsanos bought 3,750 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.86.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.12%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

