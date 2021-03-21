Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 24,103 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

