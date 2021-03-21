Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,658,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

