ImageCoin Market Cap Reaches $413,543.42 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $413,543.42 and $152,287.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,000,158 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.