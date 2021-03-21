Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,684,240.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.68 and its 200-day moving average is $363.04.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.