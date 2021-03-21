Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,684,240.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.68 and its 200-day moving average is $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

