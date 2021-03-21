Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDRA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

