Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $9,061,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

