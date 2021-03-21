Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €480.00 ($564.71) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

ETR:HYQ opened at €459.50 ($540.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a fifty-two week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 124.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €543.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €506.21.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

