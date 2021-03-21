Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 282,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.