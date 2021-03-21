HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after buying an additional 712,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.