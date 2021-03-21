Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.25% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

