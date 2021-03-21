Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $66.91 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 17.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

