Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

