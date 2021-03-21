Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIXX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,000 shares of company stock worth $6,718,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.