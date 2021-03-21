Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $121.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

HRC stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

