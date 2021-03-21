HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avangrid by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

