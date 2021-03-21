HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

SNV stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

