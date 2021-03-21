HighTower Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

