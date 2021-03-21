HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

