HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,131.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97,090 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $923.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

