HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.