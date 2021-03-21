HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of GigCapital3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GIK opened at $11.19 on Friday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

