Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 459,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

