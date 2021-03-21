Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 714,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,277. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

