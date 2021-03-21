Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Sells $1,264,000.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

