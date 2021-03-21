Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.27 ($109.73).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €90.40 ($106.35) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

