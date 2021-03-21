Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $45.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $471,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,410.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,069. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 404,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

