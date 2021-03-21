Head to Head Contrast: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seagen and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen 25.34% 20.46% 16.67% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,858.14% -44.94% -33.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seagen and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 1 5 11 1 2.67 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $188.46, suggesting a potential upside of 28.54%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.81%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Seagen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seagen and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $916.71 million 28.98 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -110.24 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 716.13 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.92

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seagen beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers. It also develops Tucatinib, an investigational oral, small molecule TKI for HER2, a growth factor receptor; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. In addition, the company develops ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SEA-BCMA, a clinical-stage non-fucosylated BCMA-directed antibody for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It also develops ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cell; and ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy; and collaboration agreement with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. to develop SPEAR T-cells in combination with Noile-Immune's PRIME technology. It also has a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc to targets co-developing T-cell therapy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.