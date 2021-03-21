Head to Head Comparison: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) versus Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.63 $21.14 million $1.40 16.47 Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.79 $13.10 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91% Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards. It also offers private and personal banking; payments services; cash and wire transfers; and foreign transfers. In addition, it offers investments and securities; brokerage and custody services; mutual funds; asset management; saving certificates and bills; safe deposit box rental; and precious metals and coins. Further it, offers travel, accident and illness, bank card, endowment life, and investment life insurance products, as well as insurance products for real estate and vehicles; and pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,244 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

