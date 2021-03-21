HC Wainwright Raises Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $9.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.