HC Wainwright Raises Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $2.90

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.52.

The stock has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

