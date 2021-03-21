HC Wainwright Cuts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $61.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.88.

AKRO opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

