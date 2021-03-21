Haven Protocol Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.97 or 0.00021258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $168.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,308.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.01 or 0.03145159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00345639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.19 or 0.00925583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00411920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.42 or 0.00355926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00262594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021407 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,103,242 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

