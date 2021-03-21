HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $728,527.60 and $12.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

