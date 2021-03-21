Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £49,635.96 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).
Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The company has a market capitalization of £422.54 million and a PE ratio of 77.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 131 ($1.71).
About Harworth Group
