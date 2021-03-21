HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 740,740 Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 740,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,578,000. Sigilon Therapeutics comprises approximately 13.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 2.45% of Sigilon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

