Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

