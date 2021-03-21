Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

