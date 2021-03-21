Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

