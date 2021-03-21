Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

